Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 9, 2020 | 92 NOT PROVIDED SHRAGA, ARICK to SUNRISE SALES LLC Property Address: Liber: 12388 Page: 0524 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 DUMAS, ANTHONY C et ano to LEONARD, JACOB Property Address: 47 BROCKWAY PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12388 Page: 0638 Tax Account: 068.76-2-1 Full Sale Price: $130,000.00 JOHN IUPPA COMPANY INC to LOTURCO, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo