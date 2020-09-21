Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 3, 2020

September 21, 2020

Judgments Recorded August 3, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT GONZALEZ, CHRISTIAN E Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: HARRIS, THADDEUS L Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT Amount: HILL, BRETT A Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: HOLLOWAY, MACHON D Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT Amount: HULL, JAZMI Favor: MORRIS, CLAUDETTE Amount: HUMPHREY, SCOTT J Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: IBANEZ, ANGEL V Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: IVERSON, SHAQUELLE Favor: KEY BANK Amount: JOHNSON, DONNELL Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: JOHNSON, PHILLIP N Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: JOHNSON, PHLLIP N Favor: ROCHESTER CITY ...

