Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 9, 2020 | 127 14420 LEONARD, JACOB Property Address: 47 BROCKWAY PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,100.00 LOTURCO, ANDREW G & LOTURCO, JENNIFER A Property Address: 18 LONG POINT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $149,900.00 MURPHY, DILLON Property Address: 8303 W RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

