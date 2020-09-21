Don't Miss
Onondaga County Family Court Judge steps down

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2020 0

An Onondaga County Family Court Judge has stepped down because of improper conduct. Judge Michael L. Hanuszczak has resigned from office after being charged by the New Your State Commission on Judicial Conduct with unwelcome kissing and other inappropriate behavior toward two female court staff. The resignation took effect Monday. Hanuszczak has agreed to never to seek ...

