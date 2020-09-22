Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Sept. 10, 2020 NOT PROVIDED MAZZOTTA, ALESSANDRO & MAZZOTTA, KRISTEN Property Address: 16-18 ROSEDALE, , NY 14626, ROCHESTER NY Lender: PUTNAM COUNTY NATIONAL BANK OF CARMEL Amount: $135,000.00 MAZZOTTA, ALESSANDRO & MAZZOTTA, KRISTEN Property Address: 1500 LEHIGH STATION, HENRIETTA NY Lender: PUTNAM COUNTY NATIONAL BANK OF CARMEL Amount: $90,000.00 14420 HALQUIST, DEANNA & HALQUIST, SHAWN Property Address: 316 ...

