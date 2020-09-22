Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-76

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-76

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Part-time employment with a bank Opinion 20-76 Background: The part-time town justice asks if he may accept temporary employment with a bank to assist in evaluating loan applications from small businesses under a federal agency’s paycheck protection program. The judge would be working from home to verify the information ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo