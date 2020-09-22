Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Search warrant: United States v. Caraher

Second Circuit – Search warrant: United States v. Caraher

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Search warrant Child pornography – Anticipatory warrant – Good faith exception United States v. Caraher 18-511 Judges Hall, Lynch, and Menashi Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of eight counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He argues that it was in error to deny his motion to suppress evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo