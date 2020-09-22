Second Circuit – Supervised release conditions: United States v. Birkedahl

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Supervised release conditions Child pornography – Computerized voice stress analyzers United States v. Birkedahl 19-2304 Judges Sullivan, Park, and Nardini Background: The defendant, who is serving a two-year sentence for possession of child pornography, challenges three conditions of his supervised release, including a verification testing condition that permits the use of a ...

