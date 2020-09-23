Don't Miss
Home / News / Wayne County pays $30,000 to settle lawsuit

Wayne County pays $30,000 to settle lawsuit

Payment not covered by insurance

By: Bennett Loudon September 23, 2020 0

A man forced to be X-rayed and undergo an invasive medical procedure has been paid $30,000 to settle a lawsuit against Wayne County. According to a document provided to The Daily Record in response to a request made under New York state’s Freedom of Information Law, the plaintiff, Chance Burke, was paid $30,000 to settle the ...

