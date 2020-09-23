Don't Miss
Home / News / Wilbern sentenced for Xerox FCU robbery

Wilbern sentenced for Xerox FCU robbery

By: Bennett Loudon September 23, 2020 0

Richard Leon Wilbern on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Court to life in prison for the 2003 fatal robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. Wilbern, 60, was convicted by a federal jury for the armed robbery and the death of Raymond Batzel, a credit union customer. On the morning of Aug. 12, 2003, ...

