Fourth Department – General Obligations Law: Bermel v. Vital Tech Dental Labs Inc.

Fourth Department – General Obligations Law: Bermel v. Vital Tech Dental Labs Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department General Obligations Law Commissions – Oral promise – Post-termination Bermel v. Vital Tech Dental Labs Inc. CA 19-01578 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking payment of commissions that he allegedly earned from sales that occurred during the course of his employment with the defendant. ...

