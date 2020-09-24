Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 14, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 14, 2020 78 NOT PROVIDED HUMPHREY, PATRICIA to POUND, CURTIS J Property Address: Liber: 12391 Page: 0143 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 KIMMICH, GEORGE A et ano to SCHNEIBLE, PAUL W Property Address: 6 COGHLAN LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12390 Page: 0491 Tax Account: 153.16-2-22 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 SCHNEIDER, WILLIAM T to SCHNEIDER, KELLY ...

