Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 4, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 4, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CURTISS, THERESA Favor: HMS INC GARMAN, DIANE L Favor: USA/IRS 25 GEORGE STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 JASON, SHANNON Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 326 RIDGEDALE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 JASON, SHANNON Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 326 RIDGEDALE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 JASON, SHANNON Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 326 RIDGEDALE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 LIEN SATISFIED HUMBOLDT STREET PROPERTIES ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo