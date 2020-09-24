Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 14, 2020 146 NOT PROVIDED FALTYN, PETER Property Address: 70 ASBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $334,050.00 14420 ALVUT, LINDSAY M & ALVUT, MATTHEW J Property Address: 24 MONROE AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,500.00 SALOMONE, KELLY O & SALOMONE, KELLY O Property Address: 6 COLEMAN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo