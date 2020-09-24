Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time court attorney-referee: Opinion 20-78

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time court attorney-referee: Opinion 20-78

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time court attorney-referee Property owner – Eviction and collection actions Opinion 20-78 Background: A full-time court attorney-referee, who also serves as a part-time village justice, owns certain apartments individually and others in a limited liability company of which the referee and his sibling are the sole members. The referee asks if ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo