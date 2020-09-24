Don't Miss
Home / News / Perinton Justice Arnold retiring

Perinton Justice Arnold retiring

Town board will name replacement

By: Bennett Loudon September 24, 2020 0

Perinton Town Justice Michael H. Arnold is proud that, in 20 years on the bench, he never had to bang his gavel. “It’s on TV they bang the gavel all the time. If you need to bang a gavel it means you’ve done something wrong and you’ve lost control of everything,” said Arnold, who is retiring. ...

