PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY

National law firm is looking for a personal injury attorney with 5 plus years experience for our Rochester office.

Qualifications:

Ability to handle all aspects- from initial client meeting to trial;

Must have trial experience and possess a NYS license;

Must have personal injury experience (preparing lawsuits, responding to and conducting all aspects of discovery, preparing for, and attending depositions, hearings, mediations, arbitrations and trials);

Ability to prioritize, organize, and manage your own caseload with a dedicated paralegal;

Spanish/English bilingual a plus.

We offer a strong compensation and benefit package along with a friendly and collaborative firm environment. Our Personal Injury Lawyers have helped our clients get millions of dollars in compensation from settlements and verdicts. Our attorneys are some of the most experienced and knowledgeable experts in their fields. From vocational specialists to some of the best accident reconstruction engineers, our firm can use these expert witnesses as evidence to help each of our client’s cases.

Please email all resumes and inquiries to: lisa.gamziukas@thebarnesfirm.com