Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act: United States v. Sanchez

Second Circuit – Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act: United States v. Sanchez

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act Jurisdiction – Stateless vessel – Sufficiency – Land-based conspirators United States v. Sanchez 18-671(L) Judges Winter, Pooler, and Raggi Background: The defendants appealed from a conviction of conspiring to engage in drug trafficking activity in violation of the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. They argue that their ...

