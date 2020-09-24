The Inclusive Office: Black Lives Matter: The numbers incontrovertibly demonstrate systemic oppression

Don't Miss
By: Special to The Daily Record Heather Neu September 24, 2020 0

Black people have been systemically oppressed for centuries in America; millions of harrowing personal experiences bear that out, and these voices are corroborated by an ever-expanding universe of empirical and academic data, studies, and analyses. Yet, many people find themselves disagreeing with the sentiment that Black Lives Matter — wrongly, immorally, and in the face ...

