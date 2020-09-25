Fourth Department – Arbitration: Matter of Buffalo Teachers Federation Inc.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Irrational or Justifiable – Collective bargaining agreement Matter of Buffalo Teachers Federation Inc. CA 19-00464 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order denying its petition to vacate an arbitration award in favor of the respondent school districts and granting the respondents’ request to confirm ...

