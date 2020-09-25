Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty plea in triple murder

Guilty plea in triple murder

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty in a triple murder that happened in February. On Wednesday, 40-year-old Marlando Allen pleaded guilty to three counts second-degree murder in for the Feb, 22, 2014 murders of Michael Nelson, Jaqueline Simmons and Jermeliah Simmons. The three victims were found dead in an apartment on Chili Avenue. Andre McFarlane, Marlando Allen ...

