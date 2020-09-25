Don't Miss
Marijuana convictions can be expunged

Marijuana convictions can be expunged

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020

New York state court officials have released the procedure for having marijuana convictions expunged under  new state law. The new law adopted last year reduced penalties for marijuana offenses. The law requires that convictions under for Penal Law section 221.05 or Penal Law section 221.10 to be expunged. Under the law, these are the only two conviction ...

