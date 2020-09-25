Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 5, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 5, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CRUZ, JESSICA 506 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - -

