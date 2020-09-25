Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 4-5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 4, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR et ano PERSISTENT HOPE INC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano SANTINI STONEWORKING COMPANY LLC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano SANTINI STONEWORKING COMPANY LLC Favor: DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano SANTINI STONEWORKING ...

