Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 5, 2020 LIEN RELEASE OAKDEN, SARAH Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 116 TIOGA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 PRUITT, SHARRELL Favor: NEWMAN, JIBRIL 24 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

