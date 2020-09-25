Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 15, 2020 124 NOT PROVIDED ABED, KARIM Property Address: 289 ALFONSO DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $94,000.00 VARDAR, MESUT & VARDAR, MESUT Property Address: 1671 PENFIELD ROAD PENFIELD, NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $412,500.00 14420 PERRY, LINDA A Property Address: 9 TREFOIL LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $56,463.86 14428 KAUR, HARSIMRAN & SINGH, SIMRANJIT Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo