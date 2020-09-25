Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 5, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 5, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC COOPER, SHIRLEY B Appoints: COOPER, WILLIAM C SR FIFTH AVENUE TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC FITHEN, MELINDA Appoints: FITHEN, SCOTT R JONES, KACIE D Appoints: JONES, JAIMI L KAHTAN, AHMED Appoints: ABDULWAH, SALEH A NEW CENTURY LIQUIDATING TRUST Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC SEELEY, MARGARET ...

