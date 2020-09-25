Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial hearing officers: Opinion 20-79

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial hearing officers Mediation – Funding Opinion 20-79 Background: An administrative judge asks if judicial hearing officers under his supervision may mediate cases for local attorneys without restriction at this time, as there is no JHO funding for the current budget year. The judge says his district has previously assigned JHOs ...

