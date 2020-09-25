Don't Miss
Pueblo Nuevo I will create 75 homes in El Camino neighborhood

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 25, 2020 0

Further transformation of Rochester's El Camino neighborhood kicked off on Thursday with the official groundbreaking of Pueblo Nuevo I. Pueblo Nuevo ("new town" in Spanish) is a $25 million redevelopment project spearheaded by Ibero-American Development Corp., the development arm of the Ibero-American Action League, Inc. The project will transform 20 vacant, underutilized or dilapidated lots across a five-block area ...

