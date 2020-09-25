Sentence is 18 years in fatal shooting

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

A Rochester woman has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison for a fatal shooting. Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger sentenced 29-year-old Martha Jones to 18 years for the killing of Micah Welch in July 2019. Dollinger also sentenced Jones to five years of post-release supervision. Jones was convicted of first-degree manslaughter on Feb. 19. Welch ...

