Victoria Viola | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP announces that Victoria Viola has joined the firm’s Rochester office as a paralegal. Viola will

provide support to litigation partners and associates in tort, product liability and commercial matters.

A Brockport native, Viola recently graduated with honors with dual bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from SUNY Binghamton’s. She served as president and chief editor of the Binghamton Law Quarterly, as a student leader representative for

the Pre-Law Student Advisory Committee and as president and professional development chair of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity. While attending college, she also served as a legal intern in

the Broome County District Attorney’s office, a youth and neighborhood affairs intern for the City of Binghamton Mayor’s office, and a campaign intern for Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney.