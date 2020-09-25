Victoria Viola | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2020 0

Victoria Viola has joined the Rochester office of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as a paralegal. Viola will provide support to litigation partners and associates in sophisticated tort, product liability, and commercial matters. A Brockport native, Viola recently graduated with honors with dual bachelor degrees in history and political science from SUNY Binghamton’s Harpur College of ...

