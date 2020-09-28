Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Condemnation: C&D Design, Build, Development LLC v. Village of Alexande

Fourth Department – Condemnation: C&D Design, Build, Development LLC v. Village of Alexande

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Condemnation Statute of limitations – Article 78 – Constitutional violations C&D Design, Build, Development LLC v. Village of Alexander CA 19-01550 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County  Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages and declaratory relief pursuant to 42 USC § 1983 in connection with the condemnation by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo