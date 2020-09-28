Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded  Aug. 5, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED MCINTYRE, BRIAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCKNIGHT, JEFFERY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMILLAN, MAURICE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMILLAN, MAURICE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMILLAN, MAURICE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMURDY, PHILLIP Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMURDY, PHILLIP Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMURDY, PHILLIP Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMURDY, PHILLIP Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

