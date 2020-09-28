Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 6, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded Aug. 6, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DRAKE-ALAM, ALEXIS 1555 CRITTENDEN ROAD APARTMENT E, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: CUSTOM ANSWERS LLC Attorney: STERN, DAVID SCOTT Amount: $1,626.00 GIORDANO, KATHLEEN Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $561.23 HUERTA, JOSE L et ano Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $21,365.26 JUDGMENT SATISFIED JEWROLL, ROBINSON et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PALERMO, CHERYL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

