Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Sept. 16, 2020 | 105 NOT PROVIDED BRIAN G AND DIANE M MCCONNELL TRUST & DICESARE, ERIN M Property Address: 3 SUNDERLAND TRAIL, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 DESGAGNES, BARBARA H & HOFF, BARBARA J Property Address: 35 DRUMLIN DRIVE, MENDON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $25,000.00 14420 HILL, ...

