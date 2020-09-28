Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Political gatherings and activities: Opinion 20-87

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Political gatherings and activities: Opinion 20-87

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Political gatherings and activities Spouses political campaign – Election night event Opinion 20-87 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may accompany his spouse, who is a candidate for elective office, to an election night event to await primary results. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge who is not a candidate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo