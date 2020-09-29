Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded Sept. 17, 2020 | 82 NOT PROVIDED DONOVAN, MICHAEL J et ano to LAFOUNTAIN, JENNIFER L Property Address: 1 SHADOW CREEK, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12392 Page: 0415 Tax Account: 124.14-1-27.201 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PERRY, ROBERT B to PERRY, DOROTHY M et ano Property Address: Liber: 12392 Page: 0656 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo