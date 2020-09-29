Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded Aug. 7, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PD PAINTING 1796 MAIDEN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DELUCIA, CHRISTINE & DELUCIA, DOMINICK 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - & 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DELUCIA, CHRISTINE & DELUCIA, DOMINICK 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo