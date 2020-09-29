Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 6, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020 0

Judgments Aug. 6, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED ROBINSON, CORTEZ W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROBINSON, GERALD et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RODRIGUEZ, HECTOR LUIS JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROUSAW, JOSEPH A II Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROWDEN, DANIEL S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RUSSELL, DARNELL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANTIAGO, ANGEL JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SCOTT, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo