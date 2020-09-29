Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Sept. 17, 2020 | 145 NOT PROVIDED 1795 SOUTH AVE LLC & 1795 SOUTH AVE LLC Property Address: 135 DELEVAN STREET, NY Lender: GP CAPITAL 1 LLC Amount: $385,825.00 196 BLUE TP LLC Property Address: 196 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $188,000.00 BROWN, EMILY & BROWN, JOSHUA Property ...

