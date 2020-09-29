Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 6, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of attorney Recorded Aug. 6, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOKF NA Appoints: RUTH RUHL PC NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SCHNEIDER, ANN F Appoints: SCHNEIDER, ANGELA M US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ELKHORN DEPOSITOR LLC WEIS, BERNARD L Appoints: ALVEN, EILEEN M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo