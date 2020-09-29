Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of attorney Recorded Aug. 7, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOKF NA Appoints: PC, RUTH RUHL GATTO, ANGELA Appoints: GATTO, NICHOLAS S GONZALES-RIVERA, JAN CARLOS Appoints: GONZALEZ, KRYSTAL HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION MATRONIANO, JOSEPHINE M Appoints: MATRONIANO, PATRICK A MCHALE, BRENDA JOYCE Appoints: HEANEY, HEATHER KATHLEEN MOORE-CORTEVILLE, TIFFANY Appoints: CORTEVILLE, DAVID CM RENGERT, HELEN M Appoints: RENGERT, PHILIP S STEPHANY, ARLINE A Appoints: ...

