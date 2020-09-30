Fourth Department – Breach of Contract: Energymark LLC v. New Wave Energy Corp.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of Contract Motion to dismiss – Conversion to summary judgment Energymark LLC v. New Wave Energy Corp. CA 19-00731 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff and the defendant are competing energy suppliers, When the defendant began soliciting plaintiff’s clients, the plaintiff commenced an action alleging claims for ...

