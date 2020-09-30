Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Dortch

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Misidentified suspect – Probable cause People v. Dortch KA 18-01289 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress physical evidence found on his person and his subsequent statements ...

