Michael Blanchard replaces Farnsworth as COO of Woods Oviatt

By: Velvet Spicer September 30, 2020 0

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP has tapped an industry veteran as its next chief operating officer, replacing Paul Farnsworth, who will retire after more than a quarter of a century with the Rochester firm. Michael Blanchard joins Woods Oviatt following a lengthy career in law firm strategy and management. He has held several executive management positions with ...

