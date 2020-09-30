Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 10, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded Aug. 10, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FOR EVER KIDS DAY CARE 172 MASON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - GONZALEZ, AWILDA 172 MASON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - SATI VIRYA YOGA & THERAPY 2300 EAST AVENUE UNIT 13, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - MAYNARD, LISA D 10 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY ...

