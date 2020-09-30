Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 10, 2020

September 30, 2020

Judgments Recorded Aug. 10, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUPP, MICHELLE A 15 PITTSFORD MANOR LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: LANGLOIS, CHRISTOPHER P Amount: $5,205.84 CHRIST, CLAYTON DBA THE FARMERS DAUGHTER 2255 PETER SMITH ROAD, KENT NY 14477 Favor: ASB GREENWORLD INC. Attorney: HUNT, JAMES T Amount: $8,751.65 JUDGMENT SATISFIED COLES, WENDY L Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT RIVERA, JAVIER Favor: CACH OF ...

