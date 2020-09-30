Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 18, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Sept. 18, 2020 | 102 NOT PROVIDED LEISTEN, EVELYN A Property Address: 10 DELAND PARK, BRIGHTON NY Lender: VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY Amount: $13,510.00 WILEY, ROBERT L JR Property Address: 333 YOUNGS AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $147,155.00 14420 CALABRIA, JACOB Property Address: 45-47 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN ...

