Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 10, 2020

September 30, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of attorney Recorded Aug. 10, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURRELL, MARY E Appoints: BURRELL, CHRIS CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: STANWICH MORTGAGE ACQUISITION COMPANY II LLC CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC COE, DONALD W Appoints: COE, STANLEY JAMES III CONLEY, LOUISE M Appoints: ABERT, JEANNE CONLEY GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: CORELOGIC SOLUTIONS LLC KAHN, ROSLYN Appoints: JAMES G VAZZANA ESQ LOVEYS, ...

